UP Board Results 2019: How To Check 10th Results

UP Board result 2019: Know how to check your 10th result from here

UP Board results 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad or the UPMSP will be announcing the UP Board Class 10 result and UP Board Class 12 result for the examination held in February and March this year today. The UP Board 10th result will be released on the official website upresults.nic.in. The candidates must have their admit card ready to check their board examination result. The UP Board result will be announced at 12:30pm. Students can also visit the official website and get their results via SMS and Official UP Board mobile application as well. Apart from the official websites, the results will be announced the portals hosted by private organisations. More than 30 lakh students are awaiting the UP Board 10th results. After the announcement of UP Board 10th results, the students will be allowed to sit for compartment exams if they fail to qualify. The details of UP Board compartment exams will be released in due course.

More than 50 lakhs students gave the exams this year for both Class 10 and Class 12 examinations.

32 Lakh Students Await 10th Results In UP; Update Here

Class 10 board examinations were conducted from February 7 to February 28, 2019.

UP Board results 2019: How to look for online score card for Uttar Pradesh Board exams

UP Board result 2019: The results will be released on upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in

Follow the instruction given here to check your UP Board 10th result:

Open any of the official website links provided below

Tap on "UP Board Class 10 Result"

A separate window will appear on the screen.

The candidate has to enter their allotted roll number and date of birth. Tap on the "Submit" button.

You will get your marksheet on the screen.

You may download the PDF for further use.

UP Board Results: Class 10, 12 Results Expected Today At UPMSP Portal; What's Next?

Results can be checked through three links, as follows:

upmsp.edu.in

upresults.nic.in

upmspresults.up.nic.in

UP Board Result 2019: How to get result via SMS

To get UP board result for Class 10 through SMS, type UP10roll number and send the message to 56263.

The scorecard will be sent to the phone inbox.

UP Board Class 10 Result Today: Live Updates

UP Board result 2019: How to get result via App

Download the app "U.P Board Result 2019".

Check the app regularly for updates.

UP Board To Announce 12th, 10th Results Today; Latest Update

This year, a Special Task Force was deployed at the examination centres to avoid cheating and curb the cheating aids of the "copying mafia".

