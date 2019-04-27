UP Board Result 2019 Declared: A Numerical Breakdown

UP Board Result 2019 can be checked online now on upresults.nic.in

Uttar Pradesh Board Result 2019 has been declared. 80.07 per cent students have passed in class 10 and 70.06 per cent students have passed in class 12, the Uttar Pradesh board office in Prayagraj said. The students can check the UP Board result 2019 for Class 10 (high school) and Class 12 (intermediate) on official websites - upmsp.edu.in, and upresults.nic.in. Keep your roll number handy when you check the results. Know how to check you results online here and to know how to check UP board result on mobile, click here. To check lives updates on UP board result, click here.To pass the examination, the students need to score at least 35 per cent. Students also have the option to apply for revaluation of their answer sheets. If a student fails the exam, he or she can sit for compartmental exam to clear the papers. The details on Uttar Pradesh board revaluation and compartmental exam will be released after the UP Board result declaration.

Gautam Raghuvanshi has topped the Uttar Pradesh Board High School (Class 10) exam with 97.17% marks. Shivam has secured second spot with 97% marks and Tanuja Vishwakarma, at third position, got 96.83% marks.

Here's a look at top 10 candidates for Class 10 UP Board examinations:

Uttar Pradesh Board result toppers for Class 10.

Let's do some number crunching for UP Class 10, 12 Board Result 2019 here:

97.17%

The Class 10 topper Gautam Raghuvanshi scored 97.17 per cent in UP Board High School exam .

58,06,922

Over 58 lakh students were registered in Class 10 and Class 12 for Uttar Pradesh Board exams.

31,95,603

Around 32 lakh students enrolled for Class 10 UP Board exams.

26,11,319

Over 26 lakh students enrolled for Class 12 UP Board exams.

6,00,000

Around 6 lakh students skipped the UP Board Class 10, 12 examination this year.

52,06,922

Over 52 lakh students appeared for Class 10, Class 12 UP board exam in 2019.

16

The exams for Class 10, 12 UP Board were wrapped up in 16 working days.

8354

The number of examination centres where the students appeared were over 8,000 in 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

A look at last year's statistics of Uttar Pradesh Board result:

75.16%

Over 75 per cent students passed UP high school exam (Class 10).

72.43%

Over 72 per cent students passed UP intermediate exam (Class 12).

10,44,619

Over 10 lakh students skipped the UP board Class 10, 12 exam last year.

