UP Board Result 2019: UP Board Changes Time For Class 10 Result Declaration

UP Board: Result for class 10th will be released online today

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), the state education board responsible for conducting the board examinations for classes 10 and 12, has pushed the result declaration time for class 10. Earlier, the board had announced that it will release the result for class 10 students at the same time as class 12 result but the time has now been pushed back by half an hour. Now, UP Board 10th result will be released half an hours after the Up Board 12th result. More than 32 lakh students appeared in 10th board examination in Uttar Pradesh.

In the erstwhile result notification, UP Board had said that it will announce the result for class 10 and class 12 board examinations at 12:30 pm on April 27, 2019.

However, yesterday, the deactivated result link on the UP board website said that the result will be released at 1:00 pm. Now, another change on the same website shows that UP Board Intermediate result will be released at 1:00 pm and Up Board High School result will be released at 1:30 pm.

Students who are awaiting their results will be able to check their result both on a laptop and a mobile phone. The process to check UP Board result for class 10 is simple.

Students need to score 35 per cent marks in order to pass in the Up 10th board exam. Those who do not pass need not worry, since they will get a chance to apply for scrutiny or improvement or compartment exam.

