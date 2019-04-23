JEE Main Result Expected In One Week, Know How to check

JEE Main result 2019 will be released on the official website of the exam, jeemain.nic.in.

In an update for the JEE Main aspirants, an official from National Testing Agency (NTA) told NDTV said the JEE Main result for tests held in April first and second week will be released by the end of April month. This update is in contradiction to what an NTA official said yesterday that the JEE Main result will be released after April 30. The results will be released on the official website of JEE Main, jeemain.nic.in. NTA will also release NTA scores of the candidates appeared in April exams.

"We have not finalized any dates yet. The results are expected by April-end," the official told NDTV over the phone.

JEE Main result: How to check

Follow these steps to download your JEE Main result for the April exam:

Step 1: Visit the official website of JEE Main (jeemain.nic.in) and click on the link "JEE(Main) April 2019 NTA Score" provided there

Step 2: On next page, enter your Application Number and Date of Birth

Step 3: Enter the security pin number provided there

Step 4: Click login

Step 5: Check your JEE Main scores from next page

JEE Main result 2019: What is percentile score/rank

According to National Testing Agency, the JEE Main scores are normalised scores across multi session papers and are based on the relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination in one session. The JEE Main April exam was held in various sessions in first and second week of April for both Paper 1 and Paper 2.

The marks obtained are converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees.

The NTA percentile score indicates the percentage of candidates that have scored EQUAL TO OR BELOW (same or lower raw scores) that particular Percentile in that session.

The Percentile scores of a Candidate have been calculated as follows: '100 X Number of candidates appeared in the 'Session' with raw score EQUAL TO OR LESS than the candidate' divided by total number of the candidates appeared in the 'Session'

The NTA Score of the Total is NOT an aggregate or average of the NTA Score of individual subject.

NTA score is not the same as percentage of marks obtained.

