Thailand Says Vishnu Idol Razed For Security, Not To Hurt Hindu Sentiments

After the controversy around Thailand destroying a statue of Lord Vishnu in a disputed border area went rife, the country issued a statement. Clarifying that the structure was not a registered religious site, Thailand asserted that the destruction was linked to security reasons.

Videos of the idol of Lord Vishnu being damaged by a backhoe loader by the Thai army went viral on social media. The Thai-Cambodian border press centre issued a statement on Thursday claiming, "The actions were not intended to involve religion, beliefs, or disrespect any sacred entities, but were solely for the purpose of area management and security, following the Thai side's regaining control of areas under Thailand's sovereignty."

According to a report by news agency AFP, Preah Vihear's spokesperson Lim Chanpanha said that the statue was located inside the Cambodian territory in the An Ses area. Chanpanha said the demolition of the Vishnu statue, built in 2014, took place on Monday, about 100 metres (328 feet) from the border with Thailand.

Cambodia alleged that the statue was a religious site worshipped by Buddhist and Hindu followers.

The Thai statement also mentioned that the statue was built on the disputed Thai-Cambodian border area at Chong An Ma and that Cambodian soldiers erected the statue to illegally claim sovereignty over the Thai region.

They stated that Thailand respected all religions and beliefs and expressed "sincere regret for any discomfort that may have arisen from misunderstandings" due to the images.

India on Wednesday condemned the demolition of a Hindu deity in Cambodia, allegedly by the Thai army. As the ongoing military conflict between the two nations drags on, New Delhi said that such "disrespectful" acts hurt sentiments of followers around the world and "should not take place".

"We have seen reports on the demolition of a statue of a Hindu religious deity, built in recent times, and located in an area affected by the ongoing Thai-Cambodia border dispute," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

India urged the two nations to use dialogue and diplomacy to let peace prevail and to prevent loss of lives and damage to property. The clashes between the two countries started in July, and despite a ceasefire brokered by US President Donald Trump, the conflict resumed this month.