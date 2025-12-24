On Camera, Lord Vishnu Statue Destroyed In Cambodia, Allegedly By Thailand

As the conflict between Thailand and Cambodia drags on, a Cambodian official has accused Bangkok of destroying a statue of Lord Vishnu in a disputed border area. According to a report by news agency AFP, Preah Vihear's spokesperson Lim Chanpanha said that the statue was located inside the Cambodian territory in the An Ses area. Chanpanha said the demolition of the Vishnu statue, built in 2014, took place on Monday, about 100 metres (328 feet) from the border with Thailand.

"We condemn the destruction of ancient temples and statues that are worshipped by Buddhist and Hindu followers," Chanpanha said. Thai authorities have not yet responded to this incident.

Video Of Destruction Goes Viral

Videos showing the demolition of the Vishnu statue using a backhoe loader have gone viral on social media. AFP reported that there were no signs of artificial intelligence (AI) manipulation in the viral video.

Cambodia has condemned the Thai army for demolishing a Hindu Vishnu statue in a disputed border area after more than two weeks of fighting between Cambodia and Thailand.



According to Cambodian officials in Preah Vihear, the statue was built in 2014 and stood several hundred… pic.twitter.com/Epqzy6vzBk — Jacob in Cambodia 🇺🇸 🇰🇭 (@jacobincambodia) December 24, 2025

A media representative at the Indian embassy in Bangkok told the news agency that New Delhi had not yet issued a response regarding the incident.

According to Cambodia, the statue was a religious site worshipped by Buddhist and Hindu followers.

Thailand, Cambodia Hold Talks On Resuming Truce

In the latest news from the conflict, military officials from Thailand and Cambodia began holding talks on resuming the ceasefire. Thai Defence Ministry spokesperson Rear Admiral Surasant Kongsiri said Wednesday's meeting of the General Border Committee would last three days and could pave the way for an agreement.

The talks came days after 16 days of fierce border clashes killed at least 86 people.

Two days back, a special meeting was held in Kuala Lumpur of Southeast Asian foreign ministers convened to try to salvage a truce first brokered by ASEAN chair Malaysia and United States President Donald Trump after a previous round of clashes in July.