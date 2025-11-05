Uttar Pradesh Board Class 10, 12 Exam: Date Sheet Released, Download Directly Here

UP Board Class 10, 12 Exam Date Sheet 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the Class 10 (High School) and Class 12 (Intermediate) date sheet for 2026 examination. The board exams will be conducted from February 18, 2026 to March 12, 2026 in two shifts - from 8:30 am to 11:30 am and 2 to 5:15 pm for both Classes. Students can download the exam schedule on the official website upmsp.edu.in or download directly here. The first board examination will be held on February 18, 2026 for Hindi and Supplementary Hindi subjects for both Intermediate and High School students.

Download Link - "UPMSP Class 10, 12 Date Sheet Download Link"

UPMSP Board Exams 2026: How To Download Exam Schedule?

Visit the official website of the parishad - upmsp.edu.in.

On the homepage, click on "High School and Intermediate Examination Schedule 2026".

The time table/exam schedule will be automatically downloaded.

Save the date sheet for future reference.

The last examination will be held on March 12, 2026 for Computer for Class 12 and "Krishi" subject for Class 10.