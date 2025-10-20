Advertisement

UP Board Exams 2026: Check Expected Date, Past Year Trends Here

UP Board 2026 Date Sheet: Based on the past year trend, students can expect the board examinations to begin in the month of February, 2026.

UP Board Exams 2026: Check Expected Date, Past Year Trends Here
UP Board Date Sheet 2026: Class 10 and 12 exams were conducted from February 24 to March 12, 2025

UPMSP Board Date Sheet 2026: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to release the Class 10, 12 board exam 2026 date sheet soon. Once released, students can check and download the date sheet/time table on the official website of the parishad - upmsp.edu.in.

Last year, the board exams for Classes 10 and 12 were conducted from February 24 to March 12, 2025. Based on the past year trend, students can expect the board examinations to begin in the month of February, 2026.

In 2025 board examinations, 25,56,992 students appeared for the High School exams, while 25,77,733 took the Intermediate exams across 8,140 centres in Uttar Pradesh. 

How To Download UP Board Exams Date Sheet 2026?

  • Visit the official website of the parishad - upmsp.edu.in.
  • On the homepage, click on UP 2026 Board Date Sheet/Time Table for your respective class.
  • The date sheet/time table will be automatically downloaded.
  • Save it for future reference.

Last Year Board Toppers

Last year, Yash Pratrap Singh from Jalaun topped the Class 10 board exams with an impressive score of 97.83 per cent. Mahak Jaiswal from Prayagraj achieved the top rank in the Class 12 examination, securing an impressive 486 out of 500 marks, equivalent to 97.20 per cent.

