UP Board Revises Timetable For 10th, 12th Exams, Check Details Here

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released a revised schedule for selected papers of the Class 10 and 12 board examinations 2026, making changes to the timing of Hindi, Elementary Hindi, and Sanskrit papers.

According to the revised schedule, the changes in timing apply only to three papers, while all other examinations will be conducted as per the previously announced timetable.

As per the updated timetable, Class 10 students will now have both Hindi and Elementary Hindi papers in the morning shift from 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM on February 18, 2026. Earlier, the Elementary Hindi paper was scheduled in the afternoon shift on the same day.

For Class 12 students, the General Hindi and Hindi papers will now be held in the afternoon shift from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM on February 18. Previously, the General Hindi paper was set for the morning shift and the Hindi paper for the afternoon.

Additionally, the Class 12 Sanskrit examination, earlier scheduled for February 20 in the morning, has been rescheduled to March 12, 2026, in the afternoon shift (2:00 PM to 5:15 PM).

The board reiterated that all other exams will proceed according to the original timetable. The UP Board exams 2026 are scheduled to be held from February 18 to March 12, with two daily shifts: 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM and 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM.

Over 52 lakh students are registered for the exams, including 27,50,945 Class 10 candidates and 24,79,352 Class 12 candidates. The revised timetable is now available on the official UPMSP website at upmsp.edu.in.