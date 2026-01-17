UP Board Class 10, 12 Exams 2026: Admit Card Expected To Be Released Soon

UPMSP Board Exams 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to release the Class 10 and 12 board examination 2026 admit card soon. Once released, students can check and download their admit cards on the official website upmsp.edu.in.

The board exams for High School and Intermediate level will be conducted from February 18, 2026 to March 12, 2026 in two shifts - from 8:30 am to 11:30 am and 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

Private students can download their admit cards from the designated link on the official website, while regular students will receive their admit cards from their respective schools.

The first board examination will be held on February 18, 2026 for Hindi and Supplementary Hindi subjects for both Intermediate and High School students.

RSSB Grade 4 Exam: Details Mentioned On The Admit Card

Student Name

Photograph

Parents Name

Roll number

Subject-Wise Exam Dates

Name And Address of Exam Centre

The last examination will be conducted on March 12, 2026 for Computer subject for Class 12 and "Krishi" subject for Class 10.