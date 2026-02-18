UP Board Exams 2026: UPMSP Class 10, 12 Hindi Paper Today, Check Guidelines

UP Board Exam 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Board examinations for 2026 begin today with the Hindi paper for both Class 10 (High School) and Class 12 (Intermediate) students. The exams will be conducted in two shifts across 8,033 centres in the state.
The Class 10 exam is scheduled to be held from 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM, while the Class 12 exam will be conducted from 2 PM to 5 PM. Candidates must carry their UP Board Admit Card 2026 along with a valid photo ID to their allotted examination centres for verification. The board examinations will continue until March 12.
To ensure smooth conduct of the examinations, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), Prayagraj, has set up a state-level control room.
A total of 52,30,297 candidates have registered for the UP Board High School and Intermediate examinations this year.
UP Board Exam 2026: Key GuidelinesThe board has issued the following instructions for Class 10 and Class 12 candidates:
- Students must bring a hard copy of their admit card bearing the principal's signature, along with a valid original photo identification document such as an Aadhaar card or school ID card for verification at the entry gate.
- Candidates are required to reach their examination centres at least 60 minutes before the commencement of the paper. The examinations will be conducted in two separate shifts each day.
- Only essential stationery items, including blue or black ballpoint pens, pencils, erasers, and a transparent geometry box, are permitted inside the examination hall.
- The use or possession of electronic gadgets such as mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators, earphones, or any Bluetooth-enabled devices is strictly banned.
- Printed or handwritten study material, notebooks, loose papers, and eatables are not allowed inside the examination premises.
- Exchanging or borrowing stationery from other candidates during the examination is not permitted.
- Students must clearly mention their roll number and the answer booklet code on each page of the answer sheet as instructed.
- Any candidate found using unfair means or violating examination rules will face cancellation of their result and disqualification.
- Examinees will not be allowed to exit the examination hall before the official end of the paper.