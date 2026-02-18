UP Board Exams 2026: UPMSP Class 10, 12 Hindi Paper Today, Check Guidelines

UP Board Exam 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Board examinations for 2026 begin today with the Hindi paper for both Class 10 (High School) and Class 12 (Intermediate) students. The exams will be conducted in two shifts across 8,033 centres in the state.

The Class 10 exam is scheduled to be held from 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM, while the Class 12 exam will be conducted from 2 PM to 5 PM. Candidates must carry their UP Board Admit Card 2026 along with a valid photo ID to their allotted examination centres for verification. The board examinations will continue until March 12.

To ensure smooth conduct of the examinations, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), Prayagraj, has set up a state-level control room.

A total of 52,30,297 candidates have registered for the UP Board High School and Intermediate examinations this year.

UP Board Exam 2026: Key Guidelines