Manipur Board To Release 12th Results 2019 Soon

Manipur HSE Results 2019 will be declared by the first week of May.

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur (COHSEM) is expected to declare the Manipur Board Higher Secondary Education (HSE) or Class 12 result 2019 results by the first week of May. The HSE 2019 Results will be available on the official website manipurcoshem.com/manresults.nic.in. Students can check the result online using their roll number, registration number and date of birth details after the results have been announced.

The Class 12 examination was conducted from February 18 to March 20, 2019.

Last year, Sagar Acharya from Don Bosco HR. Sec. School was the overall state topper in Commerce, Seline Keisham from Comet School, Changangei was the topper from Science and Ningthoujam Radharani Devi from Enlighten Knowledge HR. Sec. School, Sangakpham was the topper for Arts in the state.

COHSEM Manipur HSE Class 12 Results: How To Check?

Step One: Go to the official website, manresults.nic.in

Step Two: Click on the results link

Step Three: Enter your exam roll numbers

Step Four: Submit and check your results

If the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur (COHSEM) announces the results by the first week of May, then it will be the one of the first states in the north-eastern part of India to announce the Board results this year.

Several other states in the country have declared the results for class 12 and class 10 board exams. The Goa Board HSSC results are declared, Karnataka SSLC Class 10 results was also declared yesterday where two students scored 625/625 while the UP Board and Madarsa Board Result 2019 are also declared. Telangana Board has also declared the TS Inter Result 2019 on the official website. Tamil Nadu also has released the class 10th SSLC Result 2019 in which over 95.2% students have cleared the examination.

Click here for more Education News

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.