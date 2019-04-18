TS Inter Result 2019 Declared; 65 Per Cent Students Pass Inter 2nd Year

TS Inter Result 2019 has been declared

TS Intermediate Result 2019: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has released the result for IPE March 2019 exam. The pass percentage for the first year students is 59.8% and for 2nd year students is 65%. Over all pass percentage for 1st year students is 59.8% and for 2nd year students is 65%. Pass percentage for private candidates is 25.8%. Pass percentage for 1st year boys is 53.14% and for 1st year girls is 62.2%. The pass percentage for 2nd year boys is 58.25% and for 2nd year girls is 71.5%.

The TS Inter result was announced by Education Secretary Dr. B. Janardhan Reddy Garu at the TSBIE premises in Hyderabad. Students can now check their result online or on the TSBIE Services app.

TS Inter Result 2019: How To Check?

Step one: Go to any of the following websites:

tsbie.cgg.gov.in

bie.telangana.gov.in

exam.bie.telangana.gov.in

results.cgg.gov.in

bie.tg.nic.in

examresults.ts.nic.in

Step two: Click on the result link.

Step three: Select your course, i.e. 1st/2nd year General/Vocational course.

Step four: Enter your hall ticket number.

Step five: Submit and view your result.

If you are accessing your result through the TSBIE Services app, you can open the app and click on the results tab in the app. In the app as well, students would need to select their year and course and provide hall ticket number to check their result.

