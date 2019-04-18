TSBIE To Announce Telangana Intermediate Result Today: Live Updates

TS Inter result 2019 will be released today in a press conference at TSBIE premises

TS Inter Result 2019: TS Inter Result 2019 will be released today. Telangana Intermediate result will be released by Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) in a press conference at the TSBIE office in Vidya Bhavan, Hyderabad. The TS Inter result will be released on the official website for TSBIE and will also be available on other platforms. The TS Inter result 2019 follows the AP Inter result which was released on April 12.

Students who have been waiting for Telangana Intermediate result can check live updates on TS Inter result 2019 here.

TS Inter Result 2019 Today: Live Updates

TS Inter result 2019 will be announced today in a press conference first

April 18, 10:30 am: TS Intermediate result will be available on multiple platforms like websites and mobile application.

April 18, 10:00 am: TS Intermediate result will be announced by Dr. B. Janardhan Reddy Garu, Secretary to Government, Education Department, Government of Telangana.

April 18, 9:45 am:TSBIE will announce the result in a press conference at TSBIE premises in Hyderabad.

April 18, 9:30 am: Earlier a TSBIE official had said that the TS Inter result will be released by noon on April 18 but the official notice released by TSBIE says that the result will be announced at 5:00 pm today.

April 18, 9:15 am: TSBIE, yesterday, in a notice confirmed that the result for TS intermediate examination will be released today.

