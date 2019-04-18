TSBIE To Release The Result For Intermediate Examination Today

TS Inter Result 2019 will be released today at bie.telangana.gov.in

TS Inter Result 2019: Telangana Inter result 2019 will be released today. In an official release from Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE), the board said that the result for Telangana Intermediate students will be released on April 18 at 5:00 pm. Earlier an official from TSBIE had said that the TS Inter result will be released before noon but the result declaration time was confirmed as 5:00 pm today.

The TS Inter result will be announced in a press meet which will be held at TSBIE, Vidya Bhavan, Nampally, Hyderabad. The result will be released by Dr. B. Janardhan Reddy Garu, Secretary to Government, Education Department, Government of Telangana.

After the announcement of TS Intermediate result, the result will be declared on multiple official websites such as tsbie.cgg.gov.in, bie.telangana.gov.in, exam.bie.telangana.gov.in, and results.cgg.gov.in.

The TS Inter result will also be available through mobile applications. The Board has also provided TS Inter result 2019 to newspapers and shall be published in the newspapers as well.

TSBIE will be releasing the result for both 1st year inter and 2nd year inter exam both. Students will be able to check the result for General courses and Vocational courses separately.

In 2018, TS Inter results were announced on April 12. Last year, the pass percentage for 1st year girl students was 69% and 1st year boy students was 55.66%. The pass percentage for 2nd year girl students was 73.25% and for 2nd year boy students was 61%. The overall pass percentage for 1st year students was 62.35% and overall pass percentage for 2nd year students was 67.24%.

