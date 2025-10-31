Advertisement

Telangana Inter Public Exam 2026: Time Table Released For Class 11, 12, Check Complete Schedule Here

Telangana IPE Exams 2026: If JEE Main 2026 dates clash with Telangana IPE exams, affected students can reschedule their Intermediate Public Exams as per board guidelines.

2 mins
Telangana IPE Time Table 2026: The examinations will end on March 17

Telangana TSBIE IPE 2026 Time Table: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has released the time table for the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) 2026 for both first-year (Class 11) and second-year (Class 12) students. The first year exams will begin from February 25, 2026, while the second year exam begins February 26, 2026. Students can check the date sheet/time table on the official website of the board tgbie.cgg.gov.in and here also.

The examinations will end on March 17 and March 18, 2026 for first year and second year. Practical examinations for both Classes will be held from February 2, 2026 to February 21, 2026 in two shifts- from 9 am to 12 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm.

JEE Main 2026 Dates Coincide?

If the dates for the JEE Main 2026 examinations coincide with the Telangana IPE exams for Classes 11 and 12, the board will allow those students to appear on a different date for Intermediate Public Exams. (IPE).

The official notice mentioned the time table is applicable to Intermediate Vocational Courses examinations also, but the board will release a separate date sheet.

