TS Inter Result 2019: Three Options To Check Your Intermediate Results

TS Inter results will be released on tsbie.cgg.gov.in, bie.telangana.gov.in, exam.bie.telangana.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, bie.tg.nic.in and examresults.ts.nic.in websites.

Education | | Updated: April 17, 2019 23:11 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
TS Inter Result 2019: Three Options To Check Your Intermediate Results

TS Inter results will be released on Thursday evening at Hyderabad


New Delhi: 

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE), Hyderabad said the TS Inter results of the candidates who appeared for first and second year for Intermediate Public Examinations, March 2019 (General / Vocational courses) will be declared on April, 18, 2019 at 5:00 P.M. A statement from the TS BIE said Dr. B Janardhan Reddy, Secretary to Telangana government's Education Department, will release TS Inter results in the premises of the office of the Telangana State BIE, Nampally, Hyderabad.

The Board also said after declaration of TS Inter results, for the convenience of the students, parents and general public, the marks secured by the candidates will also be made available online.

TS Inter results: Internet website addresses

intermediate results 2019 date, ts inter results 2019, inter results 2019 ts, manabadi, ts inter results 2019 date, manabadi inter results 2019 ts, inter results 2019 date, ap intermediate results 2019, ap elections 2019, manabadi inter results, tsbie results 2019, intermediate results 2019, manabadi results, ts intermediate results 2019, telangana intermediate results 2019, schools9, ts intermediate results 2019 date, tsbie, results.cgg.gov.in, tsbie.cgg.gov.in, bie.telangana.gov.in, exam.bie.telangana.gov.in, bie.tg.nic.in, manabadi.com, Inter result date

TS Inter result 2019: The results will be released on official TS BIE websites 

According to TS BIE, the Inter results will be released on following websites:

tsbie.cgg.gov.in
bie.telangana.gov.in
exam.bie.telangana.gov.in
results.cgg.gov.in
bie.tg.nic.in
examresults.ts.nic.in

TS Inter results: Mobile application

TS BIE said in the statement that the TS Inter results will also be provided on "TSBIE Services" mobile application for Android users. The app can be downloaded from Google Play Store)

TS Inter results: News Papers

The Telangana State BIE said the Inter results are also given to all the News Papers.

The Board said the Principals of the Junior colleges can view their college results from the site www.bie.telangana.gov.in using the User ID and Password which are already provided by the Board.

Click here for more Education News



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

TS Inter resultInter result

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Phase 2 ElectionSadhvi PragyaTTV DhinakaranKanimozhiShashi TharoorElections 2019Election 2019 NewsLok Sabha Election DatesLive NewsIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MoviesIPL TicketsDelhi RainGood FridayPUBG UpdateSamsung A70Happy Mahavir Jayanti OnePlus 7

................................ Advertisement ................................