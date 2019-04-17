TS Inter Result 2019: Three Options To Check Your Intermediate Results

TS Inter results will be released on Thursday evening at Hyderabad

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE), Hyderabad said the TS Inter results of the candidates who appeared for first and second year for Intermediate Public Examinations, March 2019 (General / Vocational courses) will be declared on April, 18, 2019 at 5:00 P.M. A statement from the TS BIE said Dr. B Janardhan Reddy, Secretary to Telangana government's Education Department, will release TS Inter results in the premises of the office of the Telangana State BIE, Nampally, Hyderabad.

The Board also said after declaration of TS Inter results, for the convenience of the students, parents and general public, the marks secured by the candidates will also be made available online.

TS Inter results: Internet website addresses

TS Inter result 2019: The results will be released on official TS BIE websites

According to TS BIE, the Inter results will be released on following websites:

tsbie.cgg.gov.in

bie.telangana.gov.in

exam.bie.telangana.gov.in

results.cgg.gov.in

bie.tg.nic.in

examresults.ts.nic.in

TS Inter results: Mobile application

TS BIE said in the statement that the TS Inter results will also be provided on "TSBIE Services" mobile application for Android users. The app can be downloaded from Google Play Store)

TS Inter results: News Papers

The Telangana State BIE said the Inter results are also given to all the News Papers.

The Board said the Principals of the Junior colleges can view their college results from the site www.bie.telangana.gov.in using the User ID and Password which are already provided by the Board.

