Telangana Inter Result Tomorrow; Check Time, Direct Link Details Here

TS Inter result will also be released on the official app of Telangana BIE, TSBIE Services.

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education or TS BIE will release the TS Intermediate first and second year results on April 18. According to an official, the TS Inter results will be released in the evening at 5.00 pm. The Board has activated several links for downloading the TS Inter results from its websites (details of official websites from where the Telangana Inter results can be accessed are given in this story).

According to a BIE official, Telangana Education Secretary B Janardhan Reddy will release the results in the evening tomorrow.

Earlier, an official from TSBIE had said the TS inter result will be announced before noon on April 18.

TS Intermediate result 2019 will be published online on official websites like results.cgg.gov.in, tsbie.cgg.gov.in, bie.telangana.gov.in, exam.bie.telangana.gov.in and bie.tg.nic.in.

Apart from the official websites, the TS Inter result will also be released on the official app of Telangana BIE, TSBIE Services.

This year the Telangana Inter results are a bit delayed than last year. In 2018, the TS BIE has released the TS Inter results on April 13.

Telangana BIE conducted TS Intermediate exams for first and second year students in February and March this year.

TS Inter result 2019: Direct links

The candidates who are searching for TS Intermediate results may check their results after going to these direct links:

TS Inter result link 1

TS Inter result link 2

Along with the official websites and app, the TS Inter results will be released on various private portals including manabadi.com and examresult.net.

Click here for more Education News





Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.