Telangana TSBIE Releases IPE Exam 2019 Schedule For 1st, 2nd Year Students

TSBIE Intermediate 2019 Date Sheet

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has released the date sheet for class 12 or intermediate (IPE) board exam. The intermediate exam for first year students will begin on February 27 and for second year students will begin on February 28, 2019. The theory examinations for intermediate students will end on March 18, 2019. The practical exams have been scheduled from February 1 to February 20, 2019. The date sheet for the TSBIE IPE 2019 exam is also available on the TSBIE official website.

Here is the detailed exam schedule for TSBIE IPE first year and TSBIE IPE second year exams:

TSBIE IPE First Year Exam 2019 Schedule

February 27, 2019 - 2nd Language Paper I

March 1, 2019 - English Paper I

March 5, 2019 - Mathematics Paper IA/ Botany Paper I/ Civics Paper I/ Psychology Paper I

March 7, 2019 - Mathematics Paper IB/ Zoology Paper I/ History Paper I

March 9, 2019 - Physics Paper I/ Economics Paper I/ Classical Language Paper I

March 12, 2019 - Chemistry Paper I/ Commerce Paper I/ Sociology Paper I/ Fine Arts, Music Paper I

March 14, 2019 - Geology Paper I/ Home Sciences Paper I/ Public Administration Paper I/ Logic Paper I/ Bridge Course Maths Paper I (For Bi.P.C. candidates)

March 16, 2019 - Modern Language Paper I/ Geography Paper I

TSBIE IPE Second Year Exam 2019 Schedule

February 28, 2019 - 2nd Language Paper II

March 2, 2019 - English Paper II

March 6, 2019 - Mathematics Paper IIA/ Botany Paper II/ Civics Paper II/ Psychology Paper II

March 8, 2019 - Mathematics Paper IIB/ Zoology Paper II/ History Paper II

March 11, 2019 - Physics Paper II/ Economics Paper II/ Classical Language Paper II

March 13, 2019 - Chemistry Paper II/ Commerce Paper II/ Sociology Paper II/ Fine Arts, Music Paper II

March 15, 2019 - Geology Paper II/ Home Sciences Paper II/ Public Administration Paper II/ Logic Paper II/ Bridge Course Maths Paper II (For Bi.P.C. candidates)

March 18, 2019 - Modern Language Paper II/ Geography Paper II

The above dates are also applicable for Vocational courses. However, a separate date sheet will be released for Vocational courses exam.

Apart from these, TSBIE will conduct the Ethics and Human Value examination on January 28, 2019 from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm and Environmental Education Exam on January 30, 2019 from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm.

