Amid Telangana Congress Infighting, MLA Speaks Of "Chief Minister's Approval"

In a sharp escalation of infighting within the Telangana Congress, senior party leader and MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy mentioned Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's name while talking about bills not being cleared, adding at the same time that he was not criticising anyone.

Speaking during the Independence Day celebrations in his constituency Munugode, Mr Rajgopal Reddy said, without naming anyone, "You take the posts, but do you also take the money? Take the positions, but pay the contractors who have done the work. Don't do injustice to the people of Munugode."

He continued, "The contractor refuses to continue work on the Veligonda-Choutuppal road project because bills have not been cleared. These clearances require the chief minister's approval. That is why I raised this concern directly to him. I am not criticising either the chief minister or the party... Not a single rupee has been released for roads or buildings. Even after repeated requests and numerous attempts to approach ministers, there has been no response. Should I not question whether posts and funds are being monopolised?"

The MLA has been speaking out against the state leadership of the party recently, but his direct remarks on chief minister Revanth Reddy have caused unease within Congress circles.

Mr Rajgopal Reddy, whose elder brother Komatireddy Venkat Reddy is a senior Telangana minister, was hoping to get a ministerial berth in the recent cabinet reshuffle.

The Congress's state disciplinary action committee has also taken note of Mr Rajgopal Reddy's comments and its chairman, Mallu Ravi, is set to meet him.

Earlier on Friday, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had also taken an indirect swipe at Mr Rajagopal Reddy.

"In politics, out of ten people who want to sit on the same chair, nine will be disappointed. Whether they are from a family, caste, region, or individuals...if you will show disappointment... It could cause harm to you, us, the state and nation," the chief minister said.