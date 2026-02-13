Fearing Defeat, Telangana Congress Candidate Asks Voters To Return 'Gifts'

In Telangana's Aswaraopeta municipality, nearly 300 km from the capital, Hyderabad, cookers have lined up in the middle of the road. They are quietly protesting, highlighting the simmering political tensions in the region.

In the 10th ward of Aswaraopeta Municipality, a Congress candidate allegedly demanded the return of cash and pressure cookers distributed to voters, claiming they had failed to vote for the party in the recent elections.

Angry residents staged a protest by placing the distributed cookers in the middle of the road. According to ward residents, the candidate from the Indian National Congress had allegedly distributed money and household items, including pressure cookers, ahead of polling. However, after the election results showed the party did not win the ward, the candidate reportedly began demanding that beneficiaries return the items.

"We never asked for money or cookers. Why are we being insulted now?" questioned several voters who gathered for the protest. Residents said they felt humiliated by the demand and accused the candidate of attempting to intimidate them.

As news of the protest spread, police officials arrived at the scene to prevent escalation. Authorities detained a few individuals briefly to disperse the crowd and restore order, though no major clashes were reported. Police said the situation was brought under control and urged political leaders to maintain peace.

Ward members expressed anger over what they described as coercive tactics. "If they gave something voluntarily during the campaign, how can they now demand it back?" asked one protester, adding that voters have the right to choose freely without fear of repercussions.

Political analysts note that allegations of cash-for-votes and distribution of goods during elections have surfaced in various parts of the state in recent years. However, public protests demanding accountability from candidates remain relatively rare.

Local officials have not yet confirmed whether a formal complaint has been filed against the candidate. Meanwhile, residents of the 10th ward say they will continue to seek action against what they call an insult to their dignity.

The incident highlighted that, during the ongoing municipal elections, politicians and candidates once again violated electoral ethics.

Earlier, during the campaign and voting period, the Telangana Police made significant seizures and booked multiple cases for violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) across the state.

According to Director General of Police Shivdhar Reddy, authorities have seized assets worth over Rs 3.09 crore in total.

This includes Rs 1.29 crore in unaccounted cash, liquor valued at Rs 1.21 crore, drugs worth Rs 15.7 lakh, precious metals worth Rs 28.69 lakh, and freebies valued at Rs 13 lakh.

A total of 142 model code of conduct-related FIRs have also been registered. Additionally, 988 FIRs were filed in connection with various election-related violations.