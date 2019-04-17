Telangana Board Intermediate Result Tomorrow

Telangana Intermediate result 2019 will be announced tomorrow

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will release the Telangana Inter Result 2019 tomorrow. Telangana will follow in the footsteps of its neighbour state, Andhra Pradesh, and release the result for both 1st and 2nd year inter result on the same date. AP 1st year Inter results and 2nd year Inter results were announced on April 12, 2019.

The TS Inter 1st year exam began on February 27 and concluded on March 16 and the TS Inter 2nd year exam began on February 28 and concluded on March 18, 2019.

Though the time for result declaration is yet to be confirmed, an official from TSBIE had confirmed to NDTV that the TS inter result will be announced before noon on April 18. The time for result declaration may be confirmed today.

TS Intermediate result will be published online on official websites like results.cgg.gov.in, tsbie.cgg.gov.in, bie.telangana.gov.in, exam.bie.telangana.gov.in and bie.tg.nic.in. The TS Inter

In terms of timeline, this year the Telangana Inter results are a bit delayed than last year. In 2018, TS Inter results were announced on April 12.

In 2018, the pass percentage for 1st year girl students was 69% and 1st year boy students was 55.66%. The pass percentage for 2nd year girl students was 73.25% and for 2nd year boy students was 61%. The overall pass percentage for 1st year students was 62.35% and overall pass percentage for 2nd year students was 67.24%.

Click here for more Education News

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.