Direct Links To Check TS Inter Result 2019; Check Here

TS Inter result 2019: TSBIE will release the first and second year Intermediate results today

Now, the time has come to check your TS Inter results. Ending the speculations and rumours doing round in the media and online world, the TSBIE has finally come up with a date and time to release the TS Intermediate result. TSBIE or Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, has on Wednesday said in a statement that the TS Inter result for both 1st and 2nd year students will be released on Thursday at 5 pm. The Telangana Inter results for both streams (General and Vocational) will be released today.

TS Inter Result 2019: Direct links



TS Inter result 2019: The results will be released on Thursday

TSBIE has released list of websites and links through which the candidates who are searching for TS Intermediate results may check their results. Click on the links given here to check your TS Inter result of both first and second year students:

TS Inter result link 1

TS Inter result link 2

Along with the official websites and app, the TS Inter results will be released on various private portals including manabadi.com and examresult.net.

After opening the TS Inter result link, candidates may first click on the options given there like:

TS Inter first year result (General)

TS Inter first year result (Vocational)

TS Inter second year result (General)

TS Inter second year result (Vocational)

TS Inter results: Result websites



Apart from the link given above, the TS Inter result can be accessed from the websites mentioned here:



www.tsbie.cgg.gov.in

www.bie.telangana.gov.in

www.exam.bie.telangana.gov.in

www.results.cgg.gov.in

www.bie.tg.nic.in

www.examresults.ts.nic.in

Apart from the official websites mentioned above, the TS Inter results for both 1st and 2nd year students will be released on portals managed by private players, like manabadi.com and examresult.net.

The TSBIE, the official organisation which is supervising the TS Inter exmas and results , said yesterday in an official statement that the TS Intermediate result will also be provided on "TSBIE Services" mobile application. The TSBIE Services app can be downloaded from Google Play Store.

