TS Inter Result Out; 3 Simple Steps To Check Your Results Using Mobiles

TS Inter results have been released on the official websites

TS Inter result 2019: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has released the TS Inter result for the students who have appeared for the annual will be announced Thursday. The TS Intermediate results of both General and Vocational streams can be accessed from the official websites now. Accessing the TS Inter results using your mobile phones is quite easy. For that, you will need a good internet connection and a working smart phone. The results have been released on the official websites like bie.telangana.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, bie.tg.nic.in and examresults.ts.nic.in and also on private websites like manabadi.com.

TSBIE has a released list of websites and links through which the candidates who are searching for TS Intermediate results may check their results.

Here are the links:

1st Year General Results



1st Year Vocational Results



2nd Year General Results



2nd Year Vocational Results

TS Inter result 2019: Three simple steps to check your results

Follow these three easy step to download your TS Inter results:

Step One:

Go to any of the links mentioned above.

Step Two:

Click on your result link.

Step Three:

Enter your exam details and then click submit to view your result.

TS Intermediate result will also be provided on "TSBIE Services" mobile application. The TSBIE Services app can be downloaded from Google Play Store.

According to a statement from the TSBIE, the TS Intermediate result will also be released on newspapers for the parents and students to check.

On all the websites mentioned above, the candidates need to enter their examination registration details to download the results. The students will be given separate links for TS Inter first year result (General), TS Inter first year result (Vocational), TS Inter second year result (General) and TS Inter second year result (Vocational).

