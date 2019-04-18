TS Intermediate Results 2019 Today; Know Where, How To Check

TS Intermediate Results 2019 will be released on the TSBIE Services app as well

TS Intermediate Results 2019: TS Intermediate results will be released today. The result will be announced by Education Secretary, Department of Education, Telangana, Dr. B. Janardhan Reddy Garu in a press conference which will be held at TSBIE premises today at 5:00 pm. After the press conference, the result will be released on the TSBIE official website. TSBIE will release the result for both TS Inter 1st year and TS Inter 2nd year exam.

TS Intermediate Result 2019: Where to check?

For the convenience of the students, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has made arrangements to release the result on multiple platforms.

One, the result will be released on the following official websites:

tsbie.cgg.gov.in

bie.telangana.gov.in

exam.bie.telangana.gov.in

results.cgg.gov.in

bie.tg.nic.in

examresults.ts.nic.in

Two, the TS Inter result will be available on mobile app. Students are advised to download the "TSBIE Services" mobile application which is available for Android phones.

Three, the board has also provided the results to newspapers and the result will be published in newspapers as well after the announcement.

Apart from these official sources for result, TS Inter result will also be available on several third-party result hosting websites such as Manabadi.com, indiaresults.com, examresults.net etc. Students can check their result from these websites as well but are advised to verify their result from official website as well.

TS Intermediate Result 2019: How to check?

After the TS Intermediate result is released, students who wish to check their result on the website should go to any of the websites mentioned above. There, click on the result link. Then enter your roll number/registration number, date of birth or any other detail that is asked and submit to view your result.

Students who wish to check their result through the mobile app should first download the TSBIE Services app from Google Play Store. Open the app and click on the result icon on the app. Select your year and course from the drop down menu. Then enter your hall ticket number. Submit and your result will be displayed on the app.

