TS Inter Result Today; List Of Results' Websites For 1st Year Students

TS Inter first year result will be announced today at bie.telangana.gov.in and manabadi.com

TS Intermediate Result 2019: TSBIE or Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, Hyderabad will release the TS Inter first year results today. The Board will release the TS Inter results of the candidates who appeared for first and second year for Intermediate Public Examinations this year at 5.00 pm today. The TS Inter results will be released for both General and Vocational courses today. The Telangana Intermediate first year results will be announced by Dr. B Janardhan Reddy, Education Secretary, Telangana government, said TSBIE. The results will be released on government websites like results.cgg.gov.in, tsbie.cgg.gov.in and private portals like manabadi.com.

The TS Inter first year results will first declared officially in the evening and then will be released online for the students and parents to check them.

TS Intermediate Results 2019 Today; Know Where, How To Check

The Telangana first year results will be declared from the premises of the office of the Telangana State Intermediate Board, Nampally, Hyderabad.

TS Inter first year results: Website addresses

TS Inter result 2019: Telangana Intermediate first year results will be released today.

According to TS BIE, the Inter first year results will be released on following websites:

www.tsbie.cgg.gov.in

www.bie.telangana.gov.in

www.exam.bie.telangana.gov.in

www.results.cgg.gov.in

www.bie.tg.nic.in

www.examresults.ts.nic.in

Apart from these official websites, the TS Inter 1st year results will be announced on portals managed by private organisations, like manabadi.com and examresult.net.

TS Intermediate Results For IPE March 2019 Exam In 2 Hours; Live Updates

TSBIE yesterday said in an official statement that the TS Inter results for first year will also be provided on "TSBIE Services" mobile application which is available on Android platform. The app can be downloaded from Google Play Store.

For the college based results of TS Inter first students, the Board said the Principals of the Junior colleges can view the results from the site www.bie.telangana.gov.in using the User ID and Password which are already provided by the Board.

Click here for more Education News



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.