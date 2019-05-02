CBSE 12th Result 2019: Four Options To Check Your Class 12 Results

CBSE 12th results 2019: The Board results have been announced on the official websites

CBSE results 2019: Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE has announced the Class 12 results today. More than 83 per cent students have qualified for higher education in the exam which was held from February 6 to April 4 this year. The Board has, however, not announced the date for CBSE 10th results, which is expected anytime from now. The Board has announced the results on official websites, cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in.

Hansika Shukla from Ghaziabad and Karishma Arora from from Muzaffarnagar topped the exam this year. Both of them scored 499 out of 500 marks. The CBSE 12th results were declared way ahead of their schedule.

CBSE 12th results 2019: Four options to check your results

CBSE results' websites

CBSE results 2019: The results have been announced on official websites

CBSE 12th results are available on results.nic.in, cbseresuits.nic.in and cbse.nic.in.

The schools can access their results through the registered logins.

CBSE results' apps

CBSE results 2019: The results are available on two official apps

Students can also view their CBSE results on UMANG Mobile platform which is available for android, IOS and Windows based smart phones.

The CBSE Class XII results will also be available via Android mobile app "DigiResults"

CBSE results through IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System)

The results are available through telephone numbers of NIC through which results can be accessed through IVRS. The numbers are available on CBSE websites.

CBSE results 2019: Through google

CBSE 12th results 2019: The results can be accessed from Google search page also

Candidates who are searching for the CBSE 12th results may download their results from the search page of search engine giant Google also. For accessing your results, go to google.com and search for CBSE results there. In the next page open, enter your registration details and check your results.

