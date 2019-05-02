CBSE 12th Result Released; Website Not Responding

CBSE 12th result released but official website is not responding

CBSE announced class 12 results today. This year two students managed to score 98.8 per cent marks. Hansika Shukla and Karishma Arora both scored 499 marks out of the total 500 marks. According to a tweet by Prakash Javadekar almost 10 lakh students have qualified in the 12th board exam this year.

The board discontinuing its tradition of previous years did not reveal the result declaration date prior to declaration sending students in a tizzy.

The result has been released on the official website. However, students all over are facing difficulty in checking their result. The result website, in several cases, is either not responding or showing an error message.

The board released the result in a hurried manner without prior announcement causing panic among students. After the initial confusion subsided, students began checking their result but several were greeted with an error message.

Students who have faced this situation should not worry. The error message does not mean that your result is pending. Students should wait for some more time and try checking their result again after some interval.

CBSE 12th Result: How to check?

Step one: Go to official CBSE website: cbse.nic.in

Step two: Click on the CBSE results link.

Step three: Clcik on the result link provided for class 12 examination.

Step four: Enter the required details.

Step five: Submit and view your result.

