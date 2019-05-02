'Did Not Expect To Become All India Topper': CBSE 12th Topper Karishma Arora

CBSE 12th topper Karishma Arora expected good results, says I worked hard

"I worked hard and expected good result, but becoming All India Topper is beyond my expectations," said Karishma Arora, CBSE 12th topper, when quizzed about her newfound success in the board exams. Karishma Arora is a student of S D Public School, Muzaffarnagar, and is one of the two students who have managed to score 499 out of the total 500 marks in CBSE 12th board exams. The other All-India topper is DPS Ghaziabad student Hansika Shukla.

Karishma is an Arts stream student who relied on self-study to prepare for board examinations. She also told NDTV that she stayed away from social media in the months leading up to the board exams.

The performance of students in Board exams has improved marginally this year. In comparison to last year when 83.01 per cent students passed in the 12th board examination, this year 83.40 per cent students have passed.

The number of students in the toppers' list has also increased. In 2018, there were 9 students in the top three list and the number has increased to 23 this year.

The pass percentage among boys and girls has also increased marginally. The pass percentage among girls is 88.7% as opposed to 88.31% last year and among boys, the pass percentage for boys is 79.04% which is an improvement from last year's 78.99%.

The top three regions are Trivandrum with 98.2% pass percentage, Chennai region with 92.93% pass percentage and Delhi region with 91.87% pass percentage.

Click here for more Education News

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.