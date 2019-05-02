Delhi Schools' Performance Improves. 91.87 Per Cent Qualify.

CBSE Results: Delhi Improves To 91.87%

Delhi schools, affiliated to CBSE, have shown improvement in the results with a pass percentage of 91.87 per cent. "CBSE Class 12 results: Delhi improves by 2.87 per cent as compared with last year," Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted. "Congratulations to all the teachers, parents and my dear students. You have made me feel proud," he added.

In 2018, the pass percentage was 89 per cent, this year it jumped to 91.87 per cent.

Hansika Shukla and Karishma Arora have secured 499 out of 500 marks in CBSE class 12 annual board exam held in February-March this year. A total of 1 2,87359 students appeared for Class 12 board examination, out of which 7,48,498 are boys and 5,38,861 girls.

Girls have performed better than boys this time. The pass percentage among girls is 88.7% and among boys 79.04% students have cleared the exam.

17,693 students have scored more than 95 per cent marks in the board examination. 94,299 students have scored more than 90 per cent marks.

Last year the pass percentage in CBSE class 12 board exam was 83.01%.

Click here for more Education News

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.