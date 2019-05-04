CBSE Class 10 Result: What We Know So Far

Students should monitor CBSE result portal-- cbseresults.nic.in-- for more updates.

Social media and online news portals are buzzing with, "CBSE class 10th result expected anytime soon." The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has maintained a tactical silence on queries regarding class 10th result date. On the other hand online searches for the 10th result date has spiked ever since the Board announced the class 12 result. Meanwhile on response to NDTV's query on class 10th result date, CBSE spokesperson said, "It will be a surprise too". CBSE 10th results will be hosted on the result portal of the Board at cbseresults.nic.in.

Last year the CBSE class 12 and class 10 results were announced, 2 days apart, after 42 days and 55 days of the exam, respectively.

This year the Board announced class 12th result in a record time of 28 days.

It has been 36 days past the class 10 board exam.

While 83.4% of the total students who took the exam have cleared it, close to 1 lakh students got compartment this year.

The pass percentage has increased by 0.4% in comparison to the result in last board exam.

1.47% of the total students have made it to the "95% and above" list. Close to 95,000 students, out of 12 lakh, have scored more than 90% in CBSE class 12 result.

Toppers-- Hansika Shukla and Karishma Arora-- have secured 499 out of 500 marks.

