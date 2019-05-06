Kerala SSLC Result: More Than 4 Lakh Students To Receive SSLC Result Today

Kerala SSLC result can be expected at 2 pm today.

As many as 4.35 lakh students, who took the Kerala SSLC exam this year will receive their result today. The Kerala SSLC result 2019 date and time was confirmed by the authorities, yesterday (May 5). In a release, the education department said, Education Minister C Raveendranath would hold a press conference at 2 pm to announce details of the SSLC results. The government had set up 54 centralised camps for the valuation of the answer sheets which began on April 5 and ended on May 2. Students can also check their results on websites including, www.dhsekerala.gov.in, www.kerala.gov.in, andwww.keralaresults.nic.in.

Kerala SSLC Result Live Update

The board exams were held from March 13 to 28 across 2,923 centres in the State and nine centres each in Lakshadweep and Gulf countries.

A total of 2,12,615 girls took the exam this year.

Soon after the Kerala SSLC results are out, students can download the online mark statement from the official websites given above. Students are suggested to retain a copy of the marksheet. Original documents supporting the result will be issued by the Board soon after the SSLC results are out. Students can collect the same from their respective schools.

Click here for more Education News

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.