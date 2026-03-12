Kerala Karunya Plus Lottery KN-614 Result Announced: Rs 1 Crore Top Prize Goes To...

Kerala Karunya Plus Lottery KN-614 Result Announced: The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Karunya Plus KN-614 weekly lottery draw, conducted on Thursday afternoon in the state capital. The draw took place at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction at 3 pm, following the regular procedure supervised by officials of the lottery department.

First Prize Winner

The first prize of Rs 1 crore was won by ticket PW 306349. As per government rules, the prize amount is subject to a 30% tax deduction before the payout. All other tickets in the remaining series carrying the same number will receive a consolation prize of Rs 5,000.

Other Major Prizes

The second prize of Rs 30 lakh was awarded to ticket PN 297254, while the third prize of Rs 5 lakh went to PS 376788.

Additional Prize Categories

Several other prize tiers were also announced:

Fourth Prize (Rs 5,000): 0952, 1170, 1457, 1459, 1972, 2346, 2465, 4126, 4498, 5250, 5346, 5471, 5625, 6825, 7236, 8071, 9245, 9404, 9537

Fifth Prize (Rs 2,000): 0352, 0510, 5638, 5723, 8183, 9194

Sixth Prize (Rs 1,000): 0134, 0239, 0278, 0900, 1192, 1401, 1524, 1764, 2234, 2621, 2810, 3259, 3809, 4245, 4254, 5059, 6157, 6320, 6394, 6523, 6530, 7222, 8092, 8656, 8877

Seventh Prize (Rs 500): Multiple numbers including 0069, 0344, 0516, 0688, 0801, 0831, 0865 and others.

Eighth Prize (Rs 200): Several numbers including 0064, 0349, 0608, 0664, 0727 and more.

Ninth Prize (Rs 100): A large list of winning numbers beginning with 0104, 0167, 0202, 0318 and others.

Officials said prize winners must verify their tickets against the official gazette notification issued by the lottery department before claiming the amount. Winners are also required to submit the original ticket and valid identification within the stipulated claim period. The Karunya Plus lottery is part of the weekly lottery schemes run by the Kerala government, which help raise funds for welfare programmes and public initiatives in the state.