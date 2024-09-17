Kerala Lottery Result: Winners For Sthree Sakthi SS-433 Declared. Check List

The Kerala Government conducts the Sthree Sakthi every Tuesday.

The Kerala State Lottery Department has released the results of the Sthree Sakthi SS-433 lottery for September 17, 2024. The draw took place today at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. With a total of 108 lakh tickets available weekly, the first prize winner will receive a bumper ₹75 lakh. Notably, the Kerala government established the Sthree Sakthi lottery to support women's empowerment initiatives, reflecting its name's Sanskrit origins, "Sthree" meaning "woman" and "Shakti" meaning "power." The Kerala Government conducts the Sthree Sakthi every Tuesday.

Prize Details:

First Prize: Rs 75 lakh

Second Prize: Rs 10 lakh

Third Prize: Rs 5,000

Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000



LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKH

SM 129053 (KANHANGAD)

Agent Name: SUDHEESH A

Agency No: S 6122

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH

SF 288605 (IRINJALAKKUDA)

Agent Name: DHANYA ANOOP

Agency No: R 7806

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000

SA 129053

SB 129053

SC 129053

SD 129053

SE 129053

SF 129053

SG 129053

SH 129053

SJ 129053

SK 129053

SL 129053

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR THE 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000

0600 1144 1172 1487 1516 1528 1601 2049 2541 2630 2956 3591 7186 7589 7820 8329 9331 9342

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000

1539 2121 3678 4146 5099 5770 7046 7909 9476 9893

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000

0295 0636 0687 0917 1462 1778 2464 3202 3423 4673 5234 5675 6171 6414 6590 6808 7851 9474 9479 9483

If you've won an amount less than ₹5,000, you can claim it from any lottery shop in Kerala. For amounts above ₹5,000, you'll need to surrender your tickets before a bank or government lottery office with ID proofs.

To verify Kerala lottery results, winners can visit the Kerala Lottery Department's official website: statelottery.kerala.gov.in, or, visit Gorky Bhawan in Thiruvananthapuram, where the lottery draw is announced. The next Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 434 draw is scheduled for September 24, 2024, at Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram.