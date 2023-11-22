Kerala Lottery Result Out: Kasaragod Resident Wins Rs 12 Crore Jackpot

The Kerala Pooja Bumper Lottery results was declared at 2pm.

A ticket bearing the number JC 253199 emerged victorious in the Kerala State lottery department's Pooja bumper lottery, claiming the coveted first prize of Rs 12 crore. The winning ticket was sold in Kasaragod, marking a great moment for the fortunate holder.

Four tickets, namely JD 504106, JC 748835, JC 293247, and JC 781889, each secured the second prize of Rs 1 crore.

Ten individuals, whose tickets bear the numbers JA 269609, JB 117859, JC 284717, JD 239603, JE 765533, JA 538789, JB 271191, JC 542383, JD 899020, and JE 588634, will be awarded the third prize of Rs 10 lakh each.

Five lucky ticket holders, whose tickets carry the numbers JA 447557, JB 566542, JC 520345, JD 525622, and JE 413985, will receive the fourth prize of Rs 3 lakh each.

The fifth prize of Rs 2 lakh each will be bestowed upon five individuals, whose tickets bear the numbers JA 889087, JB 589007, JC 459412, JD 773330, and JE 454962.

The Kerala State Lotteries is a government-run lottery program in the state of Kerala. The lottery department operates a variety of lottery draws, with prizes ranging from small amounts to crores of rupees. The Kerala lottery is a popular source of entertainment and a significant contributor to the state's revenue.

Apart from Pooja Bumper BR-94, there are other Kerala lotteries as well.

Sthree Sakthi SS-390 (drawn on November 21, 2023)

WIN-WIN W-744 (drawn on November 20, 2023)

Akshaya AK-626 (drawn on November 19, 2023)

Karunya KR-628 (drawn on November 18, 2023)

Nirmal NR-355 (drawn on November 17, 2023)

Karunya Plus KN-496 (drawn on November 16, 2023)

Fifty Fifty FF-73 (drawn on November 15, 2023)