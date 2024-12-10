Kerala Lottery Results For December 10, 2024: Sthree Sakthi SS-445 Winning Ticket Numbers And Agent Details Announced

The much-anticipated results of the Sthree Shakthi Lottery SS 445 have been announced. The draw took place today at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan, located near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

This week's jackpot winner will take home an impressive first prize of Rs 75 lakh. The second prize offers a substantial Rs 10 lakh, while a consolation prize of Rs 8,000 is also up for grabs.

The Sthree Shakthi Lottery, conducted every Tuesday, is a popular choice among participants for its affordable ticket price of just Rs 40, promising life-changing rewards. Stay tuned for updates on the winning numbers and agent details.

1st Prize

Rs :7500000/-

SB 928561 (PAYYANUR)

2nd Prize

Rs :1000000/-



SA 925751 (KANNUR)

3rd Prize-

Rs :5000/-

For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers

0230 0315 0631 0862 1060 1214 1215 2565 2898 3561 3616 4670 5533 7057 7426 7822 9414 9656

4th Prize-

Rs :2000/-

0005 2502 3223 3423 3449 4021 6662 8642 9119 9954

5th Prize-

Rs :1000/-

0836 0912 1515 1865 2144 2495 2745 3056 3090 3671 4065 4076 4456 5090 5358 6656 7129 7486 7953 8015

6th Prize-

Rs :500/-

0238 0675 0706 1067 1150 1185 1203 1405 1546 1827 1886 2071 2448 2466 2533 2958 3072 3292 3303 3751 3846 3983 4105 4122 4393 4464 4876 4921 5553 5589 5601 5784 6311 6391 6407 6417 6533 6697 6916 6976 7025 7110 7388 7524 7617 7886 8173 8540 8702 8877 9442 9832

7th Prize-

Rs :200/-

0012 0308 0558 0664 0784 0800 0922 0940 0983 1069 1289 1372 1382 1516 1669 1702 3171 3271 3580 4492 4661 4859 5251 5429 5654 6089 6602 6654 7256 7293 7417 7529 7851 7933 7936 8153 8181 8380 8708 8767 8886 9044 9079 9081 9125

8th Prize-

Rs :100/-

0037 0067 0220 0404 0454 0471 0547 0632 0672 0691 0696 0727 0758 0874 0975 1089 1112 1157 1188 1195 1328 1368 1501 1590 1849 1885 1914 1928 1962 1996 2097 2168 2415 2442 2585 2588 2733 3102 3488 3497 3614 3722 3823 4012 4058 4078 4264 4347 4429 4491 4498 4501 4570 4600 4610 4690 4745 4817 5001 5089 5196 5446 5787 6053 6054 6134 6222 6224 6429 6447 6523 6534 6538 6601 6767 6803 6870 7037 7045 7073 7206 7423 7466 7469 7484 7537 7542 7682 7798 7800 7862 7948 8109 8247 8275 8385 8411 8461 8556 8576 8663 8733 8808 8831 8833 8876 8895 8902 8997 9336 9353 9410 9427 9435 9508 9630 9669 9705 9762 9770 9844 9857 9946 9962 9986 9989

Winning Numbers for Consolation Prize of Rs 8,000

SA 928561

SC 928561

SD 928561

SE 928561

SF 928561

SG 928561

SH 928561

SJ 928561

SK 928561

SL 928561

SM 928561