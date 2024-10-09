Kerala Lottery Result To Be Announced Today, Winner To Get Rs 25 Crore

Thiruvonam Lottery Result: Winner of the grand prize will get Rs 25 crore

Get ready to win big! The Kerala State Lottery Department is all set to announce the results of the Onam Thiruvonam Bumper BR-99 Lottery today, October 9, 2024, at 2 PM. You could be the lucky winner of the grand prize worth Rs 25 crore! The second prize offers Rs 1 crore to 20 winners, and the third prize gives Rs 50 lakh to another 20 winners. There's also a generous consolation prize of Rs 5 lakh.

Lottery tickets are available in 10 series: TA, TB, TC, TD, TE, TG, TH, TJ, TK, and TL, each priced at Rs 500. It's not too late to join the excitement, as reports show that 70 lakh tickets have been sold as of October 7.

Winning Numbers for Thiruvonam Bumper BR-99

1st Prize of Rs 25 Crore: To Be Announced

2nd Prize of Rs 1 Crore: To Be Announced

3rd Prize of Rs 50 Lakh: To Be Announced

Consolation Prize of Rs 5 Lakh: To Be Announced

4th Prize of Rs 5 Lakh: To Be Announced

5th Prize of Rs 2 Lakh: To Be Announced

6th Prize of Rs 5000: To Be Announced

7th Prize of Rs 2000: To Be Announced

8th Prize of Rs 1000: To Be Announced

9th Prize of Rs 500: To Be Announced

As of 4 PM on Tuesday, a total of 7,135,938 tickets for the Onam Thiruvonam Bumper had been sold. Palakkad district led the sales with 1,302,680 tickets, followed by Thiruvananthapuram with 946,260 tickets, and Thrissur with 861,000 tickets.

Weekly Kerala Lottery Types

- Pournami

- Win-Win

- Sthree Sakthi

- Akshaya

- Karunya Plus

- Nirmal

- Karunya