Kerala Man Hits Rs 8.5 Crore Jackpot For 2nd Time In Dubai Lottery

An Indian man living in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has hit a jackpot, winning $1 million (around Rs 8.5 crore) in the famous Dubai Duty-Free Millennium Millionaire competition. This was his second win in less than ten years.

Paul Jose Mavely, 60, from Kerala, won the most recent Dubai Duty-Free Millennium Millionaire draw (Series 503), its official Instagram account of the draw declared.

"Another millionaire moment-again! Huge congratulations to Mr Mavely from India for winning his second US$1 million with Dubai Duty-Free today!" it read.

Social media users were ecstatic about Mr Mavely's latest jackpot win. One commented, "Congratulations I need to know the secrets of Indian luck."

"Congratulations," another remarked.

Mr Mavely has spent the last 38 years living in Dubai and works as a site supervisor for a small contracting business. He becomes the 11th person in the competition's history to win twice, having previously won the same reward in November 2016.

Since the Dubai Duty-Free draw began in 1999, Mr Mavely has consistently participated, according to Khaleej Times. He has collaborated with friends to divide the ticket prices over the years.

He offered his 17 friends ticket number 3532, which he purchased online on May 19, in honour of his most recent victory.

Following his second victory, the father of two thanked the organisers of the draw. "I'm very thankful to Dubai Duty-Free for this second win," Mr Mavely said.

To win up to $1 million, tickets for the lottery are available for AED 1,000 (about Rs 22,700), minus 5 per cent VAT, at the duty-free shops at Dubai International Airport or online at the Dubai Duty-Free website.

All nationalities are eligible to enter the draw, which takes place twice a month, and there is no need to be in Dubai when it takes place. Each draw is limited to 5,000 tickets. At least 251 Indians have won this lottery since it commenced in 1999.

Earlier in May, another 52-year-old Kerala man won $1 million in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw. Venugopal Mullacheri is an IT support specialist and resident of Ajman, United Arab Emirates.

Mr Mullacheri purchased the winning ticket at the Dubai airport on April 23. He called the money a "lifesaver," and that winning the lottery was like having a "massive burden" removed from his shoulders.