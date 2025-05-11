Kerala Man Wins Rs 8.5 Crore Jackpot In Dubai, Calls It A "Lifesaver" After Betrayal

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A 52-year-old man from Kerala won a $1 million jackpot in Dubai. Venugopal Mullacheri had participated in the draw for over 15 years. He purchased the winning ticket at Dubai airport after visiting family.

A 52-year-old man from Kerala, working in the UAE, has won the $1 million (around Rs 8.5 crore) jackpot in Dubai Duty Free's Millennium Millionaire draw - a windfall he describes as a "lifesaver" after facing betrayal and financial distress.

Venugopal Mullacheri, an IT support specialist and resident of Ajman, had been trying his luck at the draw for over 15 years. Speaking to Khaleej Times, Mullacheri said winning the jackpot felt like a "massive burden" being lifted off his shoulders. "The win marks the end of a difficult chapter and the beginning of a new one filled with hope and happiness," he said.

Mullacheri bought the winning ticket at Dubai airport on April 23, after returning from a trip to India to visit family. His persistence paid off, making him the 500th winner of the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw.

Recounting his struggles, Mullacheri revealed that he had been battling heavy debts, made worse by the betrayal of someone he had trusted. "I had recently built a house and was facing huge financial pressures. Being let down by someone close only worsened things. This jackpot came as a true saviour," he shared.

We have our 𝟓𝟎𝟎𝐭𝐡 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐞!

Congratulations to 𝐕𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐠𝐨𝐩𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐮𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐢, an Indian expat from Ajman, UAE, for winning 𝐔𝐒$𝟏 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 in our landmark Millennium Millionaire Series 500!

Out of 5,000 participants from 123 nationalities - his… pic.twitter.com/S9bv7Ke1VW — Dubai Duty Free (@DubaiDutyFree) May 7, 2025

The father of two said he plans to first clear his debts and take a much-needed vacation with his family. "I haven't decided everything yet, but I will definitely take a long break and spend time with my loved ones.

After that, I hope to return to the UAE, start a business, and eventually bring my family here too. The UAE is very close to my heart - I can't imagine living anywhere else," he added.

Since the announcement, Mullacheri's inspiring story of perseverance and hope has gone viral, striking a chord with many across India and the Gulf region.