Top 10 UK Lottery Winners Revealed After Rs 1800 Crore Jackpot

A lucky British national has become wealthier than former One Direction member Harry Styles and heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua with just one massive jackpot win. Harry Styles and Anthony Joshua are both worth 175 million pounds (Rs 1784 crore), and the anonymous UK ticket holder has won 177 million pounds (Rs 1804 crore) in Tuesday's EuroMillions draw. The staggering win's numbers are: 07, 11, 25, 31, 40, while the Lucky Stars are 09 and 12.

But it is not the largest prize a person has won in this British national lottery. With this huge amount, the winner has secured the third position in the top winners' list.

So, here are the 10 biggest UK lottery winners in history-all from EuroMillions draws-and what some of them did with their fortunes.