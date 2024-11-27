Top 10 UK Lottery Winners Revealed After Rs 1800 Crore Jackpot

A lucky British national has become wealthier than former One Direction member Harry Styles and heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua with just one massive jackpot win. Harry Styles and Anthony Joshua are both worth 175 million pounds (Rs 1784 crore), and the anonymous UK ticket holder has won 177 million pounds (Rs 1804 crore) in Tuesday's EuroMillions draw. The staggering win's numbers are: 07, 11, 25, 31, 40, while the Lucky Stars are 09 and 12.
But it is not the largest prize a person has won in this British national lottery. With this huge amount, the winner has secured the third position in the top winners' list.
Also Read | British Man Wins Rs 1800 Crore In Lottery, Third Largest Jackpot In UK's History
So, here are the 10 biggest UK lottery winners in history-all from EuroMillions draws-and what some of them did with their fortunes.
- According to The Independent, this anonymous UK ticket-holder won the biggest jackpot of 195 million pounds (Rs 1987.63 crore) on July 19, 2022-the biggest British Lottery win of all time.
- The second biggest winners are Joe and Jess Thwaite, with the winning amount of 184,262,899.10 pounds won on May 10, 2022.
- Tuesday's winner is the third biggest winner with the 177 million pounds (Rs 1804 crore).
- The fourth biggest winner of the National Lottery to date scooped 170 million pounds in October 2019.
- Colin and Chris Weir bagged their historic winnings of 161,653,000 pounds in July 2011 and come in fifth place.
- Adrian and Gillian won 190 million euros in a EuroMillions draw in August 2012.
- The seventh biggest lottery winner won a Superdraw rollover jackpot in June 2019.
- One lucky anonymous ticket holder bagged more than 122 million pounds in April 2021, securing 8th position.
- Ninth of the UK's top 10 lottery winners found their fortune through a Superdraw jackpot rollover, this time in April 2018.
- Frances and Patrick Connolly won 114.9 million in 2019, creating two charitable foundations afterward.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world