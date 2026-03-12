'We Are Preventing Communalism In Kerala': Muslim League Leader To NDTV

Many hardcore elements in Kerala are trying to bring minority communalism into the political system, but the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) is preventing that, the party's PK Kunhalikutty has said. Speaking to Executive Editor TM Veeraraghav at the NDTV Keralam Power Play, the IUML leader said the party has proved its secular credentials whenever it has been in the government or the opposition.

Responding to a question about how IUML reconciles being part of a secular front while representing people based on a religious identity, he said anyone can take an IUML membership. "Traditionally, of course, our name has been that, but the people in Kerala and other places where we are know what we are from what we do. We have been in the government many times. We are in the Opposition. Our policy has always been secular and according to the Indian Constitution," he said.

IUML is part of the Congress-led United Democratic Front, and Kunhalikutty said it will contest 27 seats in the upcoming Assembly polls as it did in 2021.

To a question linked to the movie, The Kerala Story, and whether the narrative of polarisation can fuel the rise of the BJP, they replied, "They are trying in vain. This is a very strong, secular state. Such tricks will not work here. The Kerala Story is something else that they don't know. You may try anything, it won't work in Kerala."

Kunhalikutty served as a Lok Sabha MP from 2017 to 2021, before returning to Kerala politics. Asked why he returned to Kerala, he said a key reason was Delhi's air pollution. "I have to admit that. I always want to breathe good air because I have a habit of walking around. In Delhi, it is very difficult," he said.

The IUML leader disagreed that the party is restricted to Kerala. "At present, we have our MLAs and MPs in Tamil Nadu. This election, we have a local body representation in Maharashtra. We are no longer restricted to Kerala," he said.

KA Johny, political editor for Mathrubhumi newspaper, asked Kunhalikutty whether the Congress has a good record of ensuring the welfare of the Muslim community.

He replied, "When they were in power, they took a position that they didn't discriminate against people. They were instrumental in bringing freedom to our country and all along, they have stood with the principle of justice to all communities. That is why we are with them."

Asked how IUML prevents the rise of radical elements in Kerala, the IUML leader said they have to explain to the minority community that the path to radicalism is wrong. "When the Babri Masjid incident took place, nothing happened in Kerala. At that time, too, Kerala was very much harmonious, very friendly. There was no problem here. Why? We told them," he said.