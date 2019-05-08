Kerala +2 Results 2019 Today; Direct Link Here

Kerala Plus Two results will be available on the official websites likekeralaresults.nic.in

Kerala DHSE or Directorate Higher Secondary Education will release the Kerala + 2 results for exams held in March 2019 today. Checking your Kerala DHSE +2 results is very easy (details on how to check and direct link has been provided in the story). The second year higher secondary or as it is famously known as Kerala Plus Two results will be released on the official websites affiliated with the Kerala DHSE. The results will be announced by 11.00 am today from Thiruvananthapuram. The results will be available on the official websites like keralaresults.nic.in, results.itschool.gov.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, and prd.kerala.gov.in.

Kerala VHSE, DHSE, Technical and Art +2 results will be announced today.

Right after the results declaration, the Directorate will start the procedure for SAY (Save A Year) examination for the improvement of the results which is scheduled to be released today.

After the Kerala Plus Two results declaration, the DHSE is expected to release the Plus One (first year) results this month.

Kerala +2 results 2019: Direct links

Here is the direct link to download your Kerala DHSE second year results 2019:

Kerala +2 results 2019 direct links

Kerala +2 results 2019: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download your +2 results 2019:

Step 1 : Visit the official results website of Kerala education department, www.keralaresults.nic.in.

Step 2 : Click on the DHSE Plus One results link given on the homepage.

Step 3 : Enter Plus One exam roll number, date of birth.

Step 4 : Click submit.

Step 5 : Check your Kerala DHSE Plus One results on next page

Last year, of the total 3.69 lakh students who wrote the exam 3.09 lakh had qualified for higher education. The overall pass percentage in 2019 was 83.75. Kannur district was the district with most pass percentage at 86.75 per cent, while Pathanamthitta was the district with lowest pass percentage, 77.16%. Malappuram was the district with most A + students. In Kerala Plus Two results last year, 79 schools scored 100% pass percentage.

