Kerala Plus Two Result Today: Live Update

Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala will announce the plus two results today. The plus two results will be released at the Board headquarters and on the website simultaneously. The Kerala plus two results will be announced from the Public Relations Department Chambers of the Kerala Government, the official confirmed to NDTV. The Kerala Board of Secondary Education has announced the Class 10 or Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination results this week. 98.11 per cent students qualified for higher education.
9 lakh candidates had registered for the higher secondary exam, both +1 and +2 courses, this year. While 4.3 lakh had registered for the Kerala plus two exam, the rest appeared for the first year intermediate exam.
Students need their roll number/ registration number and date of birth to login to the Kerala result portal.
Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala will upload the plus two result on the official website keralaresults.nic.in, results.itschool.gov.in and dhsekerala.gov.in. Due to multiple logins, immediately after the plus two results are out, the website may slow down and students may face server related issues while retrieving their result. Students need not panic and wait for a while.