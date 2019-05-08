Kerala Plus Two Result Today: Live Update

Kerala plus two results will be released on the official website keralaresults.nic.in.

Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala will announce the plus two results today. The plus two results will be released at the Board headquarters and on the website simultaneously. The Kerala plus two results will be announced from the Public Relations Department Chambers of the Kerala Government, the official confirmed to NDTV. The Kerala Board of Secondary Education has announced the Class 10 or Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination results this week. 98.11 per cent students qualified for higher education.