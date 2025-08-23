"Will Play Pivotal Role": Adani Ports CEO On Logistics Park In Kerala

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. (APSEZ) has commenced construction of the Adani Logistics Park in Kalamassery, Kochi, with a groundbreaking ceremony inaugurated by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The project is being developed as part of the state's 'Invest in Kerala' initiative to boost infrastructure and economic growth. This landmark project marks a pivotal step in transforming Kerala into a logistics and industrial powerhouse.

Strategically located in Kochi, a city rapidly emerging as a hub for industrial and logistics development, the park spans over 70 acres and is designed to reduce transportation costs, enable just-in-time operations, and enhance export capabilities across key sectors, including e-commerce, FMCG/FMCD, pharmaceuticals, automotive, and retail.

The facility will feature EV charging stations, smart logistics solutions, and digital integration, emphasising sustainability and innovation.

The investment towards this will be over Rs 600 crore and is expected to generate over 1,500 jobs, fostering local employment, skill development, and economic growth, while creating opportunities for SMEs to thrive within the supply chain ecosystem.

Speaking on the occasion, Ashwani Gupta, Whole-Time Director and CEO of APSEZ, said, "The Kalamassery Logistics Park marks a significant milestone in APSEZ's transformation from a ports-focused enterprise into a fully integrated transport and logistics business. As one of our largest efforts in this direction, the Park will play a pivotal role in strengthening our logistics presence in southern India, supporting local manufacturing and regional growth. We remain committed to building world-class infrastructure that advances sustainability, connectivity, and national progress."

Kerala Minister for Law, Industries and Coir P Rajeeve said, "The Kalamassery Logistics Park reflects APSEZ's vision for smart, sustainable infrastructure that drives trade, empowers communities, and connects markets. More than a logistics hub, it is a catalyst for inclusive growth and regional transformation. As APSEZ's first logistics park in Kochi, it will offer a seamless, end-to-end digital experience from gate entry to invoicing, ensuring zero-touch operations for enhanced customer convenience, operational transparency, and real-time visibility across the supply chain."

APSEZ, a part of the globally diversified Adani Group, has evolved from a port company to an Integrated Transport Utility providing end-to-end solutions from its port gate to customer gate.

It is the largest port developer and operator in India with six strategically located ports and terminals on the west coast (Mundra, Tuna Tekra & Berth 13 in Kandla, Dahej, and Hazira in Gujarat, Mormugao in Goa, Dighi in Maharashtra); five ports and terminals in south coast (Vizhinjam port in Kerala, Karaikal port in Puducherry, Kattupalli port and Ennore terminal in Chennai, Krishnapatnam port in Andhra Pradesh) and four ports and terminals on the east coast (Gangavaram port in Andhra Pradesh, Gopalpur and Dhamra ports in Odisha and Haldia in West Bengal), representing 28 per cent of the country's total port volumes, thus providing capabilities to handle vast amounts of cargo from both coastal areas and the hinterland.

The company recently commenced a transhipment port at Colombo, Sri Lanka and operates the Haifa Port in Israel and Container Terminal 2 at Dar Es Salaam Port, Tanzania.

The Ports to Logistics Platform, comprising port facilities, diversified marine fleet, integrated logistics capabilities, including multimodal logistics parks, Grade A warehouses, and industrial economic zones, puts it in an advantageous position as India stands to benefit from an impending overhaul in global supply chains.

