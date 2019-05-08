Kerala Plus Two Result 2019 Today @ Keralaresults.nic.in, Dhsekerala.gov.in; Details Here

Kerala Plus Two results will be available on keralaresults.nic.in and dhsekerala.gov.in

DHSE or Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala will announce the Kerala DHSE results for Class 12 students today. The results will be announced on the official websites. The Plus 2 results will be published before noon today. The DHSE will declare the results in a press conference which is scheduled to be held from the PRD Chambers of Kerala government in Thiruvananthapuram. Later, the Plus Two results will be published on the official websites. DHSE will be releasing Technical Higher Secondary, Art Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary results along with the general stream results today.

More than 4.2 lakh students are expecting their results for the examinations held in March this year. Recently, Kerala Secondary Education Board has released the SSLC or Secondary School Leaving Certificate examination results.

Kerala Plus Two results 2019: How to check

The Kerala Plus Two results will be announced today before noon. The results will be announced first by the DHSE officials in a press conference and later the same will released online on the official websites.

Follow the steps given here to download your Kerala Plus Two results:

Step 1: Visit any of the websites mentioned below

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Kerala DHSE second year results

Step 3: On next page, enter your exam details

Step 4: Submit the details

Step 5: Check your Kerala Plus Two results from next page

Kerala Plus Two results 2019: App

According to a statement from the DHSE, the Plus Two results will also be released on the DHSE app hosted Google Playstore, iExam.

Kerala Plus Two results 2019: Where to check

The Kerala Plus Two results will be available on these portals:

keralaresults.nic.in,

results.itschool.gov.in,

dhsekerala.gov.in, and

prd.kerala.gov.in

Apart from the official websites, the Kerala Plus Two results are also expected on third party websites like examresults.net.

More than 4.3 lakh students had registered for the exams this year.

Click here for more Education News

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.