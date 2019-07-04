Kerala DHSE SAY Result Announced

Directorate of Higher Secondary Education or DHSE has released the Kerala SAY exam result online. The exam was held from June 10 to June 17. The exam was held in selected Higher Secondary Schools in Kerala, Gulf and Lakshadweep. Students who appeared but could not qualify in Class 12 Board examination for the first time (regular students) took the exam. Candidates can check the result from the official exam result website of Kerala at keralaresults.nic.in. The Kerala SAY result has been declared for both general and vocational courses.

Check Kerala SAY Result (General)

Check Kerala SAY Result (Vocational)

The Kerala SAY exam is an improvement exam.

Candidates who had failed to attain D+ or above grade had appeared for the exam. Apart from these, the compartmental students who had secured D+ or above for five subjects and appeared for Class 12 were also eligible to appear for the SAY exam. All the regular students were also eligible to appear for the improvement exam conducted by the DHSE.

