Kerala DHSE Plus One Results Soon, Here's How To Check

Kerala Plus One results will be announced on the official website, keralaresults.nic.in.

Kerala Plus One result 2019: The Kerala Class 11th results will announced today by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala or DHSE. The Kerala DHSE results or Kerala Plus One results will be announced on the official website, keralaresults.nic.in. Students can also check the results in other websites like, results.itschool.gov.in, results.itschool.gov.in and dhsekerala.gov.in and prd.kerala.gov.in (Kerala Plus One results are expected on these websites). Due to multiple logins immediately after the declaration of the plus two results, the website may slow down and candidates may face server related issues while checking their results. More than 4 lakh students are expecting the results for the examination which was held from March 6 to 27.

The directorate has conducted DHSE Plus One and Plus Two annual examinations for around 9 lakh candidates.

VHSE results were announced early in the day.

Plus Two results were announced on May 8.

Kerala DHSE Results 2019: How to check

Follow these steps to download the Kerala Plus One results:

Step 1 : Visit any of the website mentioned above.

Step 2 : Click on the Kerala Plus One results

Step 3: On the next page, enter your exam registration details

Step 4: Click submit and check your Higher Secondary results on the next page.

Step 5: Download the result for future reference

Kerala DHSE Results 2019: Check via "iExaMS" App

The students can also check the Class 11 results by downloading the app from Google Play store.

