Kerala Plus One Results 2019 Soon; Details Here

Kerala Plus One results 2019 will be announced on keralaresults.nic.in and dhsekerala.gov.in.

Kerala +1 results 2019: DHSE or Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, will be releasing the Kerala Plus One results 2019 on May 28, according to an official. The Kerala Plus One results or Class 11 results for the exams held in March will be released on the official websites. The DHSE Class 11 results will be announced on the official websites, keralaresults.nic.in and dhsekerala.gov.in. The Kerala DHSE released the Class 12 or Plus Two results recently for the exams held in March. The Kerala Plus results will be announced for more than 4 lakh students.

"Kerala Plus One results will be released on May 28. The results are expected to be announced by 11 am on coming Tuesday," the official told NDTV.

Kerala DHSE conducted both the Plus One and Plus Two examinations from March 6 to 27 this year.

The directorate has conducted DHSE Plus One and Plus Two annual examinations for around 9 lakh candidates.

In the Plus Two results declared on May 8, 84.33 per cent students passed. This year a total of 3,11,375 students have qualified for higher education. Last year, the pass percentage was 88.75%. Kozhikode district recorded highest performance in pass percentage (87.44) while Pathanamthitta recorded the lowest pass percentage (78%). 79 schools secured 100% success rate.

In another development, the trial allotment list of Plus One admission in Kerala has been published this week. This list is only a provisional list prior to the first main Plus One allotment list scheduled to be published on May 24 and appearance in this list will not guarantee admission of candidates in Plus One. Candidates were given chance to check the Plus One trial allotment list till May 21.

Earlier some rumours have suggested that the Kerala Plus One first allotment list' date has been extended and will be published on May 25. But an official from the office of Kerala HSCAP informed NDTV that there is no change in the dates of Kerala Plus One allotment list.

Kerala education department had released the SSLC or Class 10 results on May 6.

Kerala +1 results 2019: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download your +2 results 2019:

Step 1 : Visit the official results website of Kerala education department, www.keralaresults.nic.in.

Step 2 : Click on the DHSE Plus One results link given on the homepage.

Step 3 : Enter Plus One exam roll number, date of birth.

Step 4 : Click submit.

Step 5 : Check your Kerala DHSE Plus One results on next page

