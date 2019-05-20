HSCAP Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment Result 2019 Released

Kerala Plus one trial allotment result released on official website

HSCAP Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment: The trial allotment list of Plus One admission in Kerala has been published. This list is only a provisional list prior to the first main plus one allotment list scheduled to be published on May 24 and appearance in this list will not guarantee admission of candidates in Plus One. Candidates will be given chance to check the Plus One trial allotment list till May 21.

The applications can be submitted till May 21, 4 pm in the schools where you have already registered for the Plus One admission.

Candidates who have applied for Kerala Plus One admission can access the provisional admission list from the HSCAP GATE website: http://hscap.kerala.gov.in.

According to the prospectus, trial allotment list is the window to correct (if there are any) application details before the publication of first list of Kerala plus one admission.

Based on the trial allotment list, the candidates may submit applications in a prescribed format for corrections.

The application form should carry candidates name, application number, SSLC registration number (or registration number of any other equivalent exam), signature of both the candidates and guardian and also the details about the information to be corrected.

Kerala Plus One admission process will see two main allotment processes followed by supplementary allotment.

Click here for more Education News

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.