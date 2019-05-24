Kerala Plus One Allotment: First Admission List Released On Official Website

Kerala Plus One Allotment first list has been released

Kerala Plus One Allotment: Kerala Plus One Allotment first list has been released. Students who applied for plus one admission can check their allotment status from the official website. There are 3,61,713 Plus One seats across the state. The last date to complete admission process based on the first list is May 27. Apart from the first admission list, the Sports admission list has also been released. The supplementary allotment process will begin from June 3 and will be concluded on July 7. Plus One classes in Kerala will begin from June 3.

Kerala Plus One Allotment First List: How To Check?

Step one: Go to the official website at www.hscap.kerala.gov.in.

Step two: Click on the first allotment results.

Step three: Enter the page of Higher Secondary Centralized Allotment Process HSCAP 2019.

Step four: Enter application number and date of birth.

Step five: Select your district.

Step six: Submit the details and check your result.

Kerala Plus One Plus Allotment: First List Released, Direct Link Here

Kerala SSLC result was announced on May 6. In SSLC examination, 98.11 per cent students passed in Kerala. DHSE Kerala has also released the revaluation result for SSLC examination conducted this year.

There had been some reports that DHSE may delay the plus one allotment list to accommodate SSLC revaluation result. However, an official from DHSE confirmed to NDTV yesterday that there will be no delay in the first allotment list and the process will be conducted as per the schedule announced earlier.

